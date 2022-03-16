WWC 2022: Jhulan Goswami becomes first woman to enter 250-wicket club, joins elite Indian men's bowlers

Jhulan Goswami has made it a habit of scripting new feats or milestones during every Indian women's game. In Mithali Raj-led India's fourth encounter of their ongoing campaign in the ICC Women's World Cup, Jhulan made heads turn once again by becoming the first-ever woman to enter the 250-wicket club when she removed Tammy Beaumont for 1.

After India failed miserably with the bat to be dismissed for a paltry 134 in 36.2 overs, the onus was on the bowlers to build pressure with some quick wickets. After Meghna Singh accounted for Danielle Wyatt's wicket, pacer Jhulan struck in her second over itself and dismissed Beaumont to script history by becoming the first woman to enter the elusive 250-wicket club. Interestingly, the first player to take 250 scalps in men's ODIs was also an Indian; i.e. Kapil Dev.

Among women cricketers, Jhulan continues to lead the list of most ODI wickets:

Jhulan Goswami - 250* wickets

Cathryn Lorraine Fitzpatrick - 180 wickets

Anisa Mohammed - 180 wickets

Shabnim Ismail - 168 scalps

Katherine Helen Brunt - 164

Among Indian players overall, Jhulan also joined an elite list of bowlers.

Indians with 250+ ODI wickets:

Anil Kumble

Javagal Srinath

Ajit Agarkar

Zaheer Khan

Harbhajan Singh

Kapil Dev

Jhulan Goswami

In India's previous clash, Jhulan had become the highest wicket-taker in Women's World Cup history (40).

After the highs against West Indies, Mithali & Co. have fallen flat versus defending champions England in match 15 of the Women's World Cup, at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. In defence of 135, India started off nicely but have fallen way behind due to the lack of runs on board by the batters.

In the remaining three encounters, India face Australia, Bangladesh and South Africa.