Harmanpreet Kaur - Most centuries by an Indian in Women's World Cup

Harmanpreet Kaur slammed a brilliant knock of 109 runs to create a new record. She now has the most centuries by an Indian batter in Women's World Cup. Harmanpreet has three centuries to her name in Women's World Cup matches with Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj behind her at the second spot with two centuries each.



(Photograph:AFP)