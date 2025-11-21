/Exclusive: Javokhir Sindarov focused on FIDE World Cup semis, Candidates qualification not in mind

The semifinal of the 2025 FIDE World Cup is all set for Friday (Nov 21) as the Uzbekistan duo Javokhir Sindarov and Nodirbek Yakubboev will cross paths for a place in the final. In what was a blockbuster quarterfinal round, India’s bid to win the Chess World Cup on home soil came to an end after Arjun Erigaisi exited in the last round. However, semifinal clashes won’t disappoint the chess fans as Sindarov and Yakubboev will look to entertain the fraternity.

Ahead of the key clash, Javokhir Sindarov exclusively spoke to WION’s Aditya Pimpale and reflected on his journey. He also spoke on The Candidates as he now stands a win away from reaching the prestigious tournament set to be held in 2026.

Question: What was the feeling like when you booked your place in the semifinal of the 2025 FIDE World Cup?

It was a very hard match, a tough one as well, and all credit to my Martínez, who played very well. He was one of the strongest players on the roster, and I knew it was a tough quarterfinal match for me. However, I was prepared for it, although Martínez gave me some problems. To come through this stage, you need a lot of energy and despite losing the first game, I have done and reached the semis.

Question: What was the decisive moment in the match as you took pole position against Martinez?

I got the feeling at one stage that my Martínez does not want to play against me in the endgames. I figured out that if I went with some equal end games or somewhere where I have overcome the pressure. I had the perfect formula and I figured out in the first game where I need to improve. Despite starting well, it is the endgame I started focusing on, as it helps me gain more advantage.

Question: Now that you are just a win away from reaching The Candidates, how does it affect your preparations and is that something which could distract you?

I don’t want to take the pressure of playing in The Candidates yet. There is work to be done here and I solely want to focus on the World Cup. I am actually more focused on my next match, which is against my friend and international teammate Nodirbek Yakubboev.