Exclusive! GOAT debate over for now: Mahesh Bhupathi hails Rafael Nadal after 14th French Open title

Rafael Nadal was ruthless, he was unstoppable and a force to reckon with as the Spaniard mauled Casper Ruud in the men's singles final of the French Open 2022 on Sunday (June 05) to secure his 14th Roland Garros title and a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam. No player in the history of tennis has won more French Open titles than Nadal, who has rightfully earned the tag of 'Kings of Clay' for his unparalleled domination at the tournament over the years.

Nadal has been a dominant force at the Roland Garros. From winning his first title in Paris at the age of 19 to lifting his 14th title on Sunday, he has proved why he will go down as one of the greatest the game has ever seen. Nadal romped past Ruud in straight sets in the final and became the oldest man to win the French Open title at 36, a testament to his undaunted fighting spirit and determination.

Nadal had been battling with a chronic foot injury in the build-up to Roland Garros after making a fantastic start to the year by winning the Australian Open. However, he kept the injury issues aside and admitted taking pain-killing injections in his foot to keep going. He stood with the elusive trophy at the Court Philippe Chatrier in what was a fitting end to an incredible campaign for the Spanish icon.

Speaking exclusively to WION after Nadal's 22nd Grand Slam win at the French Open, Indian tennis great Mahesh Bhupati doffed his hat to the legend and said the GOAT debate should be settled for the time being. Nadal with his 22nd Grand Slam title has now gone two ahead of his closest rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, who both have 20 titles each to their name.

"I think it's definitely over for the time being, today when the challengers are coming so close to beating these guys. Winning three Grand Slams titles (in a row) is not a given obviously Novak (Djokovic) will go to Wimbledon as a favourite but three is a long way off when it comes to Grand Slam titles," Bhupati said in an exclusive interview.

Despite being a huge Roger Federer admirer himself, Bhupati admitted Nadal's feat is mind-boggling and that numbers don't lie when it comes to deciding who should be given the title of the greatest of all time. Nadal is currently leading both Federer and Djokovic in the list of most Grand Slam titles won in the men's game.

"I am a huge Roger Federer fan, the guy is a magician on the tennis court. But statistics don't lie and I can't believe it. 14 time French Open champion is mind-boggling to be honest because I don't think a layman understands the physicality of winning at Roland Garros," Bhupathi added.

The former Indian tennis star, who won four titles at French Open during his decorated career, also hailed Nadal for playing with an injury to his left foot throughout the tournament and still managing to lift the title end by beating the likes of Djokovic and Ruud on his way to the title.

"And with everything, Rafa went through and we heard him speaking to the media after the final that he had to take injections in his foot so his foot was numb in the last 5-6 matches. And still getting through that tough section of the draw and winning again is beyond special," Bhupathi said lauding Nadal.

Novak Djokovic has his work cut out at Wimbledon 2022: Mahesh Bhupati

While Federer is yet to return to action due to injury issues, Djokovic will be hoping to close the gap on Nadal when he takes the court at the upcoming Wimbledon 2022 as one of the favourites. The Serb has not had one of his best seasons so far but will be hopeful of turning it around. After losing against Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final in September last year, he lost against Nadal in the French Open semi-final this year.

Speaking about Djokovic's rough patch, Bhupathi said the Serb has had to endure a difficult time both on and off the field but he should not be underestimated. However, the former India star insisted Djokovic would have his work cut out at Wimbledon as it's a must-win for him to close the gap on Nadal.

"The pressure got to him of winning the career Grand Slam at the US Open and he was definitely far from his best. As far as the match against Nadal, that was defintely the best match at French Open. Nadal just found a way to close the match out. I wouldn't discount Novak, he is probably the mentally toughest player we have seen in this generation but having said that he has got his work cut out for him," said Bhupathi.

"He has got a lot of adversities to deal with from not taking the vaccine. We don't even know if he will be allowed into Australia for the next three years. US Open is still a question mark if they are going to allow him to play. Wimbledon is a must-win for him to keep the title race close," he added.