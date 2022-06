Staggering numbers and feats behind Rafael Nadal's 22nd Grand Slam win

Updated: Jun 06, 2022, 09:26 PM(IST)

Rafael Nadal defeated Casper Ruud in straight sets in the men's singles final at the French Open 2022 to clinch a record-extending 14th Rolland Garros title. Nadal has won a staggering 22 Grand Slams titles - the highest by any male player in the history of tennis. With his thumping victory at the French Open on Sunday, Nadal achieved some unbelievable feats and stunning numbers. Here is a look at the incredible stats behind his 22nd Grand Slam title.

1) 14th French Open title

Rafael Nadal was up against student Casper Ruud in the final on Sunday and absolutely demolished him on his way to his 14th Roland Garros title. Ruud had joined Nadal's academy at the age of 18 and trained there with the Spaniard. However, he had never faced him in a major tournament before Sunday.

Nadal was absolutely ruthless against the Norweigan as he defeated him 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in straight sets to maintain his perfect unbeaten record in French Open finals. No other player in the history of the French Open has won more titles (14) than Nadal.

