EXCLUSIVE | 'Fans love Big Three': Aslan Karatsev on lack of support for Daniil Medvedev in Aus Open final

Aslan Karatsev is set to compete in the Round of 16 in the ongoing Maharashtra Open, in Pune, on Thursday (February 03). Ahead of his match versus Swedish player Elias Ymer, Alsan spilled the beans on the high-voltage Australian Open men's singles final between his compatriot Russia's Daniil Medvedev and Spaniard Rafael Nadal. In a marquee clash at the Melbourne Park, Australia, on Sunday (January 30), Nadal came from behind in a historic fashion to triumph over World No. 2 Medvedev, winning 2-6, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.

During the mega finale, Medvedev made heads turn as he wasn't backed enough by the relentless Aussie crowd at Melbourne Park. The Russian did impress with his style of play and composure throughout the course of the tournament Down Under, however, didn't manage to win enough fans. The Russain was pretty vocal of the lack of support during post-match pressers in the tournamment.

To this, Karatsev told Wion Sports' Editor Digvijay Singh Deo in an exclusive chat, "Ofcourse fans love the Big Three. I played against Andy Murray in Sydney (International), all the crowd support was with him. They have done a lot for our sport so it is obvious....It was just a short period of time that he was sad, later he (Medvedev) realised it. Plus, Nadal was coming back from injury, having not played for almost half a year, so fans' support was sure to be with him.."

The 28-year-old Russian player Karatsev, who was knocked out in the third round of Aus Open 2022, has had a rollercoaster ride since turning into a professional in 2011. His breakthrough moment came at the 2021 Aus Open, reaching the semi-finals (where he lost to Novak Djokovic). With this, he became the first player to reach a Grand Slam semi-final on his main draw debut. He has won the ATP Cup and Davis Cup with Russia as well as an Olympic silver medal as the youngster is on course for gaining many more accolades.

Revealing why he opted to feature in India's only ATP Tour Event, where he is top seed, Aslan said, "Basically, I played the tournament in Australia. I played in Sydney and straight away in Aus Open. It is a good opportunity to play here. Here I am top-seed but there are a lot of good players so I've to be ready to compete and be at my best."

Karatsev, who is enjoying a career-high ranking of No.15 in the world currently, is raring to go the distance in the Maharashtra Open, to join an elite list of champions such as Stan Wawrinka, Carlos Moya, Marin Cilic, etc.

The Russian had tried to feature in the Pune main draw in 2020. Back then, he lost his qualifying opener at the tournament. Thus, Aslan will be eager to go the distance in the top event this time around.