'Excellent potential': Former India cricketer picks two favourites to win IPL 2022 title

Former Indian cricket team wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel believes that the debutants – Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants – have a great chance of winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 title. Both of the sides, along with Rajasthan Royals, have guaranteed their spot in the playoffs and the two sides have also impressed everyone with their all-round show in the IPL group stages.

“One of the new teams — Lucknow Super Giants or Gujarat Titans — has the excellent potential of winning IPL 2022,” Patel said in a live session on ShareChat Audio Chatrooms.

Gujarat Titans will face Rajasthan Royals in the Playoff 1 while in the eliminator, KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants will take on either Royal Challengers Bangalore or Delhi Capitals.

The veteran, who has played for a number of IPL franchises in his career, was also quite impressed by the new talents who excelled this season and he praised Umran Malik and Tilak Varma.

“Players like Mohsin Khan, Umran Malik, Yash Dhull, and Tilak Varma are great prospects to join the Indian cricket team,” he said while discussing the young cricketers who played well in IPL 2022.

Patel also reminisced about his own playing days and recalled how he came to know that he will be playing in his debut Test match against England in August 2022. “I remember Saurav Ganguly coming up to me and saying that you’ll play in the Test match. I had no time to be nervous. At 17, you can’t think of being nervous since not many things go around your mind,” he concluded.

