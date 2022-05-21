IPL 2022: Brain Lara compares Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik to this West Indies cricketer

West Indies legend Brian Lara was all praise for Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik and he went on to compare the youngster with compatriot Fidel Edwards. It has been a season to remember for Malik as he has taken 21 wickets from 13 matches and Lara believes that the 22-year-old will eventually play for India on the international stage.

"Umran Malik reminds me a lot about Fidel Edwards when he first started, a lot of pace and I hope that he understands it as he goes into international cricket, which I think he'll eventually play," Lara said on Star Sports show 'Cricket Live'.

Also read | IPL 2022: Fan breaches security to meet Dhoni during RR vs CSK match - WATCH

Former Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri also praised the youngster and on ESPNCricinfo 'Time-Out', he said that Malik should be kept in the national team so that he can learn from veterans like Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

"(BCCI) Central contract straightaway. Don't let him float around, keep him in the mix with the main players. Then he learns by being around the Shamis and Bumrahs and see the way they train, see the way they manage their workload. Of course, the team management and support staff will be there. But don't let him go astray. Keep him in the mix," said Shastri.

Also read | 'Hope USD doesn't break my 210 runs record': Pakistan cricketer Fakhar Zaman

"I think he'll get better and better. You see his bowling, once he takes a wicket. Look at the lines he starts bowling as opposed when he is not getting a wicket. That's when he struggles, his lines are all over the place. You don't want him to cut down on pace. The last thing you'd want to tell him is while looking for control you cut down on pace. What you want him to do is get his lines right. If he can attack the stumps by constantly varying his length, he will trouble anyone. And he can really rattle a new guy coming in because he's got the pace, he can keep the bloke on his toes but it's that line if he can hit the channel without reducing his pace, it'll make a huge difference," he added.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.