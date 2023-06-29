Ex-Pakistan player slams PCB's ODI WC requests, confident of Men in Green's participation

The ICC released the full schedule of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 on Tuesday (June 27). The schedule was revealed only 100 days prior to the tournament opener, which is set to take place on October 05. As per reports, a reason for the delay was due to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as it raised concerns over playing at certain venues. For instance, it was reported that the Pakistani board wanted the venues for their games versus Afghanistan (in Chennai) and Australia (in Bengaluru) to be swapped and also objected to playing against India in Ahmedabad on October 15.

Nonetheless, the final schedule saw none of PCB's reported requests being taken into account. After the schedule was out, PCB made it clear that they are yet to get clearance from their government to play the ODI World Cup in India and they will inform the ICC once they get the nod. In this regard, former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali reacted to all the developments and slammed the board for asking for venue changes. In addition, he feels that Pakistan should stick to the venues offered -- as it can work to their advantage -- and are confident of the Men in Green's participation in the mega event. 'ICC's schedule for the World Cup is a huge advantage for Pakistan' "I am hearing on news channels and YouTube that Pakistan may not be willing to play their matches in Ahmedabad and one more venue. Why not? ICC's schedule for the World Cup is a huge advantage for Pakistan. If 1,25,000 come to attend the match in Ahmedabad, the pressure is on India, and not Pakistan. If India was to play the Asia Cup in Pakistan, then the pressure would have been on Pakistan.

"I don't know why people can't understand this simple thing. And Afghanistan is a weak team - yes, they have good spinners - but wherever the schedule has been finalised, just play. This is nonsense. I keep hearing that Pakistan may not get the permission. Of course, they will. Boss, it's not some local tournament. It's a bloody World Cup," Basit said on his Youtube channel.

"Now the second part… the advantage which Pakistan has. Normally, each team will be playing two warm-up matches, but in Pakistan's case, they will technically be playing 4 – two practice games and one each against the two qualifying teams – before they face India in Ahmedabad. If Pakistan go into the India tie on the back of a formidable show against the four teams previously, it will be a huge boost for them and the players.

"Imagine Babar Azam scoring a century or Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah picking a five-wicket haul. Just imagine what it will do to their confidence against India. So it is my heartfelt request. Please play your matches as per the schedule."

Pakistan's schedule for ODI World Cup

September 29 - vs New Zealand in Hyderabad

October 03 - vs Australia in Hyderabad

October 6 - vs Qualifier 1 in Hyderabad

October 12 - vs Qualifier 2 in Hyderabad

October 15 - vs India in Ahmedabad

October 20 - vs Australia in Bengaluru

October 23 - vs Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27 - vs South Africa in Chennai

October 31 - vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 4 - vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match)

November 12 - vs England in Kolkata