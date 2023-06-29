CWC'23: 'They have signed...' - ICC on Pakistan's participation in mega event in India

On Tuesday (June 27), the International Cricket Council (ICC) released the full schedule of the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023 edition, to be held in India in October-November. After the schedule was made official, the Pakisan Cricket Board (PCB) revealed that it requires clearance from the government to take part in the mega event in India. Now, the ICC has responded to PCB's statement and stated that they are confident of the 1992 winner's participation in the showpiece event in the subcontinent.

'We are confident Pakistan will be in India for CWC'23'

"Pakistan have signed a participation agreement to compete and we expect them to be there and have had no indications to the contrary," an ICC statement said on the matter. "All Members have to abide by the rules and the laws of their country and we respect that. But we're confident Pakistan will be in India for the Men's Cricket World Cup," added the statement.