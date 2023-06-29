CWC'23: 'They have signed...' - ICC on Pakistan's participation in mega event in India
After ICC released the full schedule of the upcoming ODI World Cup in India, PCB revealed that their participation is subject to government clearance. To this, ICC has stated that they remain confident of Pakistan's participation.
On Tuesday (June 27), the International Cricket Council (ICC) released the full schedule of the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023 edition, to be held in India in October-November. After the schedule was made official, the Pakisan Cricket Board (PCB) revealed that it requires clearance from the government to take part in the mega event in India. Now, the ICC has responded to PCB's statement and stated that they are confident of the 1992 winner's participation in the showpiece event in the subcontinent.
'We are confident Pakistan will be in India for CWC'23'
"Pakistan have signed a participation agreement to compete and we expect them to be there and have had no indications to the contrary," an ICC statement said on the matter. "All Members have to abide by the rules and the laws of their country and we respect that. But we're confident Pakistan will be in India for the Men's Cricket World Cup," added the statement.
IIt is to be noted that the PCB statement came following the schedule announcement. "The PCB requires the Government of Pakistan's clearance for any tour to India, including the match venues. We are liaising with our government for guidance, and as soon as we hear something from them, we will update the Event Authority (ICC). This position is consistent with what we had told the ICC a couple of weeks ago when they shared with us the draft schedule and sought our feedback," said the PCB statement.
The ODI World Cup schedule came out only 100 days before the tournament's commencement. As per reports, one of the main reasons for the delay was PCB's requests for venue changes. The Pakistani board wanted venues to be shifted for their games versus Afghansitan (Chennai) and Australia (Bengaluru). They wanted the venues to be swapped for the two games whereas they also raised concerns on playing India in Ahmedabad on October 15.
Nonetheless, none of PCB's reported requests were accepted as ICC and BCCI released the schedule earlier this week. Pakistan will open their campaign versus Qualifier 1 in Hyderabad on October 06 and meet arch-rivals India on October 15.