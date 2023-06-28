'Stop making low-standard...': Former Pakistan wicketkeeper lashes out at PCB for ODI WC request
Story highlights
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kaman Akmal lashed out at PCB for the board's unusual ODI World Cup request.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) released the full schedule of the upcoming ODI World Cup, which will be held in October-November in India. The schedule came out only 100 days before the commencement of the showpiece event.
As per reports, the delay was mainly because of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) asking the ICC and Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI) to change the venues for two of their games. PCB wanted the venues for the games versus Afghanistan (Chennai) and Australia (Bengaluru) to be swapped. In addition, they wanted Ahmedabad to be removed from hosting their marquee face-off versus India. Nonetheless, the draft schedule was approved with no tweaking.
'You shouldn't say such things and instead, pull down the level of your cricket'
Now, former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has lashed out at PCB for their unusual ODI WC request. “Conditions, venues shouldn't be a concern for teams anymore. These things shouldn't happen in international cricket. Today, India beat Australia, South Africa, New Zealand on their own turf. We shouldn't be making excuses like why we are playing against Afghanistan in Chennai, or India in Ahmedabad. Your focus should be on cricket only,” Akmal said during an interview with paktv.tv.
“It's my request to board members, stop doing making such low-standard requests. The level of international cricket has advanced now. Players should be proud of their achievements, they should know what the fans and the board expect from them. You shouldn't say such things and instead pull down the level of your cricket,” Akmal further said.
Pakistan will open their campaign versus Qualifier 1 on October 06 in Hyderabad whereas they are set to face arch-rivals India on October 15 in Ahmedabad. In the last edition, Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Men in Green ended fifth and failed to reach the semi-finals.