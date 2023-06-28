'Stop making low-standard...': Former Pakistan wicketkeeper lashes out at PCB for ODI WC request

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released the full schedule of the upcoming ODI World Cup, which will be held in October-November in India. The schedule came out only 100 days before the commencement of the showpiece event.

As per reports, the delay was mainly because of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) asking the ICC and Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI) to change the venues for two of their games. PCB wanted the venues for the games versus Afghanistan (Chennai) and Australia (Bengaluru) to be swapped. In addition, they wanted Ahmedabad to be removed from hosting their marquee face-off versus India. Nonetheless, the draft schedule was approved with no tweaking.

'You shouldn't say such things and instead, pull down the level of your cricket'

Now, former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has lashed out at PCB for their unusual ODI WC request. “Conditions, venues shouldn't be a concern for teams anymore. These things shouldn't happen in international cricket. Today, India beat Australia, South Africa, New Zealand on their own turf. We shouldn't be making excuses like why we are playing against Afghanistan in Chennai, or India in Ahmedabad. Your focus should be on cricket only,” Akmal said during an interview with paktv.tv.