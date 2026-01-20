/Ex-England bowler Chris Woakes delivers 'would be a bit daft' verdict on future of Bazball

England lost the away Ashes 2025-26 with probably their best team in more than a decade and the blame fell on Bazball. England's ultra-attacking approach fell flat on its face Down Under as they lost the five-Test series 1-4 and now the while future is murky. England's next Test assignment is in June and there's no certainty if Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes, the coach and the captain, remain in their respective positions. Former England bowler Chris Woakes, however, says that it will be 'studpid' to do everything all over again and set aside Bazball completely.

Waokes on future of Bazball

"I think it'd be daft to kind of rip it up and start again," Woakes said in an interview with ESPNcricinfo. "We have done so many good things over the last three years. We won some extremely exciting Test matches. I think people forget that before they took over, we were a pretty poor side. We were not winning games of cricket. I think at the same time now, obviously we've had a poor series in Australia and haven't got quite over the line in the big series, but they're close. To rip it up now would be a bit daft," he added.

Bazball records

England were going though a dramatic downfall before McCullum and Stokes took over in June 2022 and there were good signs early one with batters playing fearless cricket and the team won 10 out of first 11 Tests played under the new duo. The approach, however, turned into careless batting even when stiuation did not demand it,ending with Ashes loss in Australia. Overall, England played 46 Tests under McCullum and Stokes, winning 26 and losing 18 Tests to go with two draws.