/1000 First Class wickets: Sri Lanka's Malinda Pushpakumara only third active bowler to achieve milestone

Sri Lanka spinner Malinda Pushpakumara has become the fourth bowler from his country to take 1000 or more First Class wickets. He acheived the milestone on Monday (Jan 19) in Colombo during the Sri Lanka Major League Tournament (domestic three-day tournament) while playing for Badureliya Sports Club against Moors Sports Club. He entered the contest with 998 wickets and finished with 7/137. Before him, Muthiah Muralidaran (1374), Rangana Herath (1080) and Dinuka Hettiarachchi (1001) had taken 1000-plus wickets in First Class cricket for Sri Lanka. Pushpakumara is also only the third active bowler behind South Africa's Simon Harmer and England's James Anderson to have 1000-plus wickets in First Class cricket.

Pushpakumara acheives no mean feat

Pushpakumara has played for Sri Lanka - although his last appearance came in 2018 - an year after his debut in 2017. Overall, he played four Tests and two ODIs, taking 14 Test wickets and a solitary ODI wicket before the door was shut on him. The spinner, however, remained active in the domestic cricket and now has world's attention on him. He is also the 218th bowler in the First Class cricket to take 1000-plus wickets, but only one of three active ones.

Protea Harmer achieved the same feat in 2024 while England legend Anderson did it back in 2021. Harmer currently has 1,020 wickets and Anderson has 1,143 while Pushpakumara is sitting pretty on 1,005 wickets.

Who leads the list of most wickets in First Class cricket?