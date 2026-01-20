Key Kiwi all-rounder doubtful for India T20Is as NZ name replacement | check updated squad

New Zealand’s stand-in ODI captain, Michael Bracewell, is doubtful for the five-match T20I series against India starting on Wednesday (Jan 21) in Nagpur. Bracewell, who led the Blackcaps to their maiden yet historic ODI series win over India in India, picked up a minor left calf strain during the third One-Day game in Indore. Per a New Zealand Cricket (NZC) statement, Bracewell ‘will be treated and monitored over the coming days before a decision on his further involvement in the tour is confirmed.’ The visitors, however, have added seam-bowling all-rounder Kristian Clarke to the squad for the first three T20Is.

Clarke, the right-arm quick, impressed on his ODI debut against India, returning seven wickets, including two three-wicket hauls and handy contributions with the bat lower down the order, helping New Zealand clinch a 2-1 win over the mighty Indians.

"We've got a fair bit of player movement at the moment with some guys returning from injury for this series, others joining us immediately from franchise cricket, and the rest coming off the India ODI series and Super Smash," Walter said. "We want to ensure we've got enough pace-bowling options for the first three games of this series, and it's a great opportunity for Kristian to stay on with the group a little longer on his first tour of India.



"He certainly showcased his talent in the ODI series, but what was particularly impressive was his calmness and ability to perform under pressure."

Barring Clarke, the Kiwis have several A-listers returning to the side, including captain Mitchell Santner, seamer Matt Henry, New Zealand’s best all-format bowler last year, Jacob Duffy, and seasoned all-rounder Jimmy Neesham. All these players were rested for the three-match ODIs against India, with the Kiwis playing a second-string side.



"It was incredibly special to win the ODI series and create some history," head coach Rob Walter said. "There were lots of special performances combined with fantastic teamwork to achieve something that hadn't been done before.



“With a short turnaround to the T20 series, we know we'll need to recover well and refocus quickly to be ready for the opening game on Wednesday night.”

Updated New Zealand squad for India T20Is –