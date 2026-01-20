/Rahane underlines real reason behind India’s ODI slump after NZ series loss

Overlooked Test Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane has pinpointed the real reason behind Team India’s ODI slump, mainly under Gautam Gambhir’s tenure. India recently lost their first-ever home ODI series to New Zealand, just over a year since surrendering the home Test series to them, both for the first time. After winning the series opener in Vadodara, India lost the remaining two matches in Rajkot and Indore, respectively, the last one despite Virat Kohli’s heroic second-inning hundred.

The Men in Blue haven’t had the best of times in One-Dayers since late last year, losing an ODI series to Australia Down Under, before conceding a game against South Africa at home and now losing to the Blackcaps. Team India has had its core restored for most matches, but frequent changes across departments probably led to instability among players and team combinations.

“See, there will be tough questions. India lost five ODIs in the last nine. And that's the reason: too many changes. Again, that's why I said: you are looking at the World Cup, where players actually need that security, that clarity from the management. If you are going to play certain players in that format, it's always about clarity,” Rahane said on Cricbuzz.



“So yes, tough questions will be asked, which is very natural, I feel, because especially the fans and the Indian cricket are so connected. Everyone wants India to do well, India to win the match, India to win the series, especially in India. Playing against New Zealand, which was probably the New Zealand A or B team, with respect to all the players. But expectations were there that we all thought that India would win easily, probably 3-0,” he added.

More to do with 50-over World Cup approaching

Rahane feels the selectors must get their picks right with plenty of One-Day games approaching following IPL 2026. India’s next One-Day assignment is the away series to the UK, while the one against Bangladesh is also scheduled later this year.

