/Ex-Australia batter Matthew Hayden has an opinion on Kohli 'focusing on 2027' ODI World Cup

Virat Kohli's participation in the 2027 ODI World Cup might be depended in his form over the next two years as per India selectors but former Australia batter Matthew Hayden thinks otherwise. The Indian batter is currently in Australia for the three-match ODI series which starts October 19. This would be first time Kohli will play an international match after the Champions Trophy 2025 final earlier this year. Since then, the ace batter has announced retirement from Test cricket, having already announced his retirement from T20Is last year post India's T20 World Cup win.

Hayden on Kohli's participation in 2027 ODI World Cup

"He has played 302 matches and got 14,000 runs and what about this average in One-day cricket, it's unbelievable. His key is that he is a gold star with his fitness and preparation. In my head, I've got him focusing on 2027 (World Cup). He wants to be a part of that," Hayden said while talking to All Over Bar The Cricket YouTube channel.

It will be interesting to see Kohli and Rohit Sharma perform on the tour, given the scrutiny they are under for the their match fitness as they aim for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

India vs Australia tour details and squad

India ODI squad vs Australia: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal

India T20I squad vs Australia: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar

India vs Australia ODI schedule: 1st ODI on Oct 19 (Perth), 2nd ODI on Oct 23 (Adelaide), 3rd ODI on Oct 25 (Sydney)