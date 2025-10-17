/End of road for Shami as India bowler? BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar shares plan for pacer

India pacer Mohammed Shai wasn't selected for the Australia tour earlier this year. He was then not selected for England Test tour as well despite playing in the Champions Trophy 2025. Now, he has not been included in Australia's white-ball tour as well and he hasn't taken the snub kindly. He took a subtle dig at BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar over his non-selection and said, "if he's fit to play in Ranji Trophy then he'd fit to play 50-over cricket as well." Now, the chief selector has responded with a rebuttal of his own.

Agarkar replies to Shami's comments

Agarkar was asked about Shami's comment on non-selection at an event, and he responded by saying: "He has been an incredible performer for India. If he said something, maybe that is a conversation for me to have with him or him to have with me. But even before England, we said if he was fit, he would have been on that plane. Unfortunately, he wasn't."

The statement is in complete contradiction of what Shami said, who is currently playing for Bengal in Ranji Trophy. Agar, however, said Shami's non-selection status can change in the coming months.

"If he does stay fit over the next few months, the story might be different. But at this point, as far as I know, he wasn't fit enough for that England tour," he added.

Shami's being overlooked by BCCI?

The pacer last played a Test match in June 2023 - the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia. He then came in the playing XI as a replacement to Hardik Pandya in 2023 ODI World Cup and lit up the tournament. Since the final on November 19, 2023 though, he's been dealing with multiple injury concerns regarding his knee.