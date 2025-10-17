/Where is Asia Cup 2025 trophy and when will India get it?

The Asia Cup 2025 turned out to be a bigger event for the champions not getting the trophy rather a team winning it. India had won the title by beating arch-rivals Pakistan in the final but refused to accept the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi - ACC & PCB chief as well as a minister in Pakistan's federal government. India's refusal was on the back of hostilities exchanged earlier in the year which happened in the wake of Pahalgam terror attack in India's Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

Where is the trophy now?

After India had to celebrate their title win without an actual trophy, Naqvi has the trophy locked away in ACC office in Dubai, UAE. Ideally, it should have been sent to the winner but so far that hasn't happened. If the reports are to be believed, then Naqvi has instructed the staff to not give away the trophy to BCCI in his absence and has insisted on giving the trophy himself. There is, however, no timeline on when that might happen.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read - Test cricket just got a global icon as a fan - McIlroy looking forward to Ashes

So when can BCCI expect the trophy?

At the ACC meeting on September 30, it was decided that Test playing nations in the region would discuss to end the deadlock. There's been no update on that front as of now. There's a meeting scheduled next month but chances are less that a resolution would be reached. Additionally, the BCCI has decided to take up the matter in ICC meeting next month as well and it remains to be seen what the apex body does in the matter.