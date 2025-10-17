/Test cricket just got a global fan - Rory McIlroy looking forward to Ashes

The game of cricket is surely not played by many countries but the popularity is growing the game's oldest format, red-ball Tests, has a surprising fan in ace golfer Rory McIlroy. The golfer is in India currently for the DP World India Championship and spoke about upcoming Ashes Test series between Australia and England which starts November 21 in Perth. The series is the oldest rivalry in cricket with two countries fighting for jar-looking trophy which symbolically carries the Ashes. The series promises to be an entertaining one with England having the best shot, according to pundits, to win it this time that too away from home.

Speaking about his love for cricket, McIlroy, on the sidelines of ongoing golf tournament, said: "I'm a bit of a sicko. I love sitting down and watching Test matches. I'm going to be in Australia later this year, and the Ashes is going to be on. So that's something I'm quite excited about. I don't think I'll be able to get a game but I'd love to do that."

Test cricket definitely needs more global icons to support it, given its flailing popularity with the rise of fast-paced T20 cricket all around the world.

