/England pacer Mark Wood sets eye on 1st Ashes Test in Perth for comeback

England's extreme pacer Mark Wood has had a 'frustrating summer' where he was out for most past because of his knee. The pacer, however, is feeling 'quietly confident' weeks out from the Ashes in Australia. The pacer will soon be joining the England white-ball series where he'll not take part in any match but will practice with the teammates to build up the workload. Wood was initially set to make a make a comeback during the fifth Test against India in England's most-recent Test series but a rehab setback put him on the backfoot.

Wood marks 1st Ashes Test for comeback

"Hopefully, I'm in form, bowling well in the practice games and in the nets, and can put my hand up for that game [in Perth]. The rehab hasn't just been a straight curve. It's been a bit up and down, but I'm in a good position now where I'm hoping to kick on for that game," he told the Wisden Cricket Weekly podcast. "I never want to give an answer where I say, 'Yes, I'm pumped, I'm ready'. But I'm in a confident place at the minute and feeling a lot more positive, so I'm quietly confident."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read - Former boxing champ Ricky Hatton died by suicide, inquest told

Wood's role in Ashes