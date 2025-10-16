/England pacer Mark Wood sets eye on 1st Ashes Test in Perth for comeback

With both Wood and Jofra Archer back, it'll be a test for Australia batting line-up for sure. England last won an Ashes in 2015 while the away series win came more than a decade ago in 2010-11.
England's extreme pacer Mark Wood has had a 'frustrating summer' where he was out for most past because of his knee. The pacer, however, is feeling 'quietly confident' weeks out from the Ashes in Australia. The pacer will soon be joining the England white-ball series where he'll not take part in any match but will practice with the teammates to build up the workload. Wood was initially set to make a make a comeback during the fifth Test against India in England's most-recent Test series but a rehab setback put him on the backfoot.
"Hopefully, I'm in form, bowling well in the practice games and in the nets, and can put my hand up for that game [in Perth]. The rehab hasn't just been a straight curve. It's been a bit up and down, but I'm in a good position now where I'm hoping to kick on for that game," he told the Wisden Cricket Weekly podcast. "I never want to give an answer where I say, 'Yes, I'm pumped, I'm ready'. But I'm in a confident place at the minute and feeling a lot more positive, so I'm quietly confident."
The England team looks strong on paper, especially with Aussie skipper Pat Cummins almost out of first Test and uncertainty over Usman Khawaja's opening partner. With both Wood and Jofra Archer back, it'll be a test for Australia batting line-up for sure. England last won an Ashes in 2015 while the away series win came more than a decade ago in 2010-11. While it is definitely difficult to beat Australia in their own backyard, England do have chance to have crack at visible chink in the batting armor which is without a settled second opener and a somewhat fragile middle order sans Marnus Labuschagne.