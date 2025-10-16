/Former boxing champ Ricky Hatton died by suicide, inquest told

Former boxing champion Ricky Hatton's inquest has revealed that the legendary fighter had died by suicide. Hatton was found unresponsive in his Greater Manchester home on September 14, days before announcing his comeback fight. The 46-year-old was a two-weight world champion and had fought against the best in sport namely Floyd Mayweather, Kostya Tszyu, and Manny Pacquiao. He had retired from professional boxing in 2011 after debuting in 1997, he made a brief comeback in 2012 and was due to make another one before the tragedy struck.

What did Hatton's inquest reveal

Coroner Alison Mutch announced the cause of death for the boxing great at South Manchester Coroners' Court. Fondly called 'The Hitman,' the boxed was had last seen his family on September 12 where he appeared 'well.' He did not attend an event next day and the morning of September 14, his longtime friend and manage Paul Speak, reached his home to take him to the airport to catch a flight to Dubai where he was due to announce his comeback fight in a press conference.

Speak, however, found Hatton unresponsive. His death sent a shock wave among his fans and thousands had lined up to pay respects during his funeral on October 12 at Manchester Cathedral.

A glance at Hatton's career

Hatton had won world championships on multiple occasions that too in different weight categories. He mainly fought in super-lightweight category for most part of his 15-year-long career but was a world champion in welterweight division as well. He first became a super-lightweight champion in 2000 before he displaces Tszyu in a memorable 2005 fight in high hometown.