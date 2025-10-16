/End of road for Kane Williamson in T20s? NZ batter joins LSG in THIS role ahead of IPL 2026

Kane Williamson is an ace batter and one of the Fab Four along with Steve Smith, Joe Root and Virat Kohli. The Kiwi star is also reaching the twilight of his illustrious career and has hinted at a new career path once he bid adieu to cricket. Williamson, who has played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the past, has now joined the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) franchise but not as a batter. The Kiwi batter will be playing the role of strategic advisor for the franchise ahead of IPL 2026.

Williamson joins LSG not as batter

The development was confirmed by owner Sanjeev Goenka, who said: "His leadership, strategic insight, deep understanding of the game, and ability to inspire players make him an invaluable addition to the team."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read - Pak commentators try to roast India on no-handshake after Test win vs SA

"I'm really excited to be joining LSG. They have a hugely talented squad and a great group of coaches which I'm looking forward to working alongside. It's always special being involved in the IPL, the best franchise competition in the game," Williamson said about his new role.

Williamson in IPL and T20Is

In T20Is, Williamson has represented New Zealand in 93 matches, scoring 2,575 runs at a strike rate of 123 with 18 fifties and a best of 95. Overall, Williamson has played 284 T20s, scoring 7,275 runs at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 123 with 51 fifties and one hundred alongside the highest score of 101 not out.