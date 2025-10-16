/Pak commentators try to roast India on no-handshake after Test win vs SA, get trolled instead

Google Preferred
Prashant Talreja
Published: Oct 16, 2025, 12:48 IST | Updated: Oct 16, 2025, 13:01 IST
The comments, while played up in Pakistan, were given a proper response on social media from various users one of whom claimed Pakistan to 'still be in shock' of India's rigid stance backed by the performance.

India's no handshake policy against Pakistan during the recently-concluded Asia Cup 2025 has shook them to the core so much so that they still talk about it. After losing to India in the continental cup final, PCB and ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi ran away with the trophy and now the Pak commentator tried to throw shades on India. The incident happened on Pakistan's win against WTC defending champions South Africa in the first Test in Lahore where Aamer Sohail and Ramiz Raza made below the belt remark.

Pakistan still rattled about India's no handshake policy in Asia Cup

After Pakistan registered a 93-run win on day 4 of the Lahore Test, Aamer Sohail was heard saying on-air: "Good to see both teams shaking hands. It's getting out of fashion these days," to which Ramiz Raza replied: "It's getting out of hand. It's a great tradition. And well, cricket is about tradition, being gentlemanly, about being fair. It's important for South Africa to be sane."

The Pakistan players are clearly not happy with India's stance which came in the wake of Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 and was followed by a short exchange of hostilities between the tour countries.

Netizens troll Pakistan over acting smart

The comments, while played up in Pakistan, were given a proper response on social media from various users one of whom claimed Pakistan to 'still be in shock' of India's rigid stance backed by the performance. Read some of the posts below:

