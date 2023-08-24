Ever since Yuvraj and Dhoni retired, he has filled that slot: Ashwin heaps praise on Rahul ahead of Asia Cup

India's middle-order woes know no end. In the run-up to the 2019 ODI World Cup, the Virat Kohli-led Indian team auditioned several batters to take up the No. 4 slot. While Ambati Rayudu looked confirmed for the slot, Vijay Shankar got the nod ahead of the former. In the World Cup, India struggled to fix a No. 4 -- Shankar and Shikhar Dhawan's injuries added to their issues -- as the Men in Blue bowed out in the semi-finals of the mega event. Post the 50-over ICC event, India had almost finalised Shreyas Iyer for the No. 4 slot whereas KL Rahul raised his stocks at No. 5 but injuries to the duo didn't solve Rohit Sharma-led India's problems.

Ahead of the Asia Cup, the Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selectors announced a strong 17-man India squad for the continental tournament which includes both Rahul and Iyer. Both the batters have been deemed fit, although Rahul is carrying a niggle, and the two will get much-needed game time as India gear up for the Asia Cup, to be followed by the ODI World Cup at home. Before the Asia Cup, which commences on August 30, India's veteran spinner lauded Rahul and feels he has filled the No. 5 slot with expertise ever since Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni retired. During their playing days, Yuvi and Dhoni formed a lethal batting pair, often handling the No. 4 and 5 spot respectively, and often bailed India out of crisis.

On his YouTube channel, Ashwin said, "Ever since Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni retired, India were desperately looking for a replacement. Rahul has filled that slot with expertise. He is a definite lock at No. 5 and is also our wicketkeeper-batsman."

According to Ashwin, Iyer and Rahul will take up the No. 4 and 5 spot, respectively, if fit, for the upcoming two mega events (Asia Cup and ODI WC). Both have proven their worth batting in the middle order. with the best numbers since the 2019 ODI WC, but will be eager to get some match practice and runs under their belt in the upcoming month before the 50-over World Cup kicks off.

India squad for Asia Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Prasidh Krishna

