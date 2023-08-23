'No white-ball spinner better than him in India': Harbhajan on Chahal's Asia Cup snub, backs him for CWC '23

The BCCI selectors, on Monday (August 21), announced India's 17-man squad for the forthcoming Asia Cup 2023 edition. The squad includes captain Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, etc. whereas it also marks the return of middle-order duo Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul. Yuzvendra Chahal was the notable omission from the 17-member squad for the continental tournament, which kicks off on August 30 in Multan, Pakistan. The upcoming edition will be jointly held in Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Chahal's snub made heads turn as India have gone ahead with only one premier spinner in the form of Kuldeep Yadav whereas Jadeja and Axar Patel complete the spin department. Many former cricketers lashed out at the Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selectors for dropping Chahal. In this regard, former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh also slammed the call and backed him for the upcoming home ODI World Cup, which will begin soon after the Asia Cup on October 05.

On his YouTube channel, Bhajji said, "The one thing I feel is lacking in the team is the absence of Yuzvendra Chahal. A leg-spinner who can get the ball to turn away. If you talk about genuine spinner, I don't think there's any spinner in India better than Chahal in white-ball formats. Yes, his last few games weren't good, but that doesn't make him a bad bowler."

“I think his presence in the team was necessary. I hope the doors aren't closed to him. It's important to consider him for the World Cup because the tournament is in India. Chahal is a proven match-winner. I can understand his form isn't good, so you may have rested him. But I think if he was with the team, his confidence would've stayed intact. Any player who comes back after being dropped, the pressure to perform is always there," he added.

After India's squad got announced, captain Rohit addressed the press and opened up on the spinners finalised for the Asia Cup. He said, "We had a deep discussion about an off-spinner. And about a leg-spinner as well. Where the thing actually boils down is, the batting option at No. 8 and No. 9."

"We want somebody who can bat at that spot. Axar being Axar, he had a good run this year, and batted well in white-ball cricket, especially. He did not get a lot of opportunities in red-ball but he batted well in white-ball cricket, especially in the IPL. In the West Indies tour, he couldn't get a lot of opportunities because he bats at the backend. With him being there, it allows us the option of first having a left-hander whom we can use up the order and go in to play the spinners. He can do that for us," Rohit stated.

Hitman added. "We thought about off-spinners as well, Ashwin and Washi as well but right now, Chahal has to miss out because we can only get 17 players there. The only way we could have done that (brought him in) is by taking one of the seamers out. We cannot really do that because seamers are going to play a big role in the next 2 months, considering the number of games in the next two months. Some of them are coming back after a long time. We wanted to get them in and see what they can do."

Chahal, a veteran of 72 ODIs, has claimed 121 wickets in the shorter format and was part of Virat Kohli-led India's 2019 ODI World Cup campaign, where the Men in Blue bowed out in the semi-finals.

India squad for Asia Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Prasidh Krishna

