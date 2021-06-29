Euro 2020- 'Wanted to help the team but I failed': Kylian Mbappe apologises for missing penalty

French striker Kylian Mbappe has apologised for missing a crucial penalty due to which France crashed out of the Euro 2020 on Monday. The French striker failed to find the back of the net during the penalty shootout against Switzerland.

ALSO READ: Euro 2020: Switzerland beat France on penalties to reach Euro 2020 last eight

The 22-yer-old striker said that France were "incredibly sad" after exiting the tournament and that his miss would keep him awake at night.

"I'm sorry about this penalty. I wanted to help the team but I failed," Mbappe wrote on Instagram.

"It's going to be hard to sleep after this, but unfortunately these are the ups and downs of this sport that I love so much.

"The most important [thing] will be to get back up again even stronger for future commitments. Congratulations and good luck to the Swiss team."

Earlier, French head coach Didier Deschamps defended the PSG star and said that no one was angry at him.

"It will help everyone I think. Kylian, even if he didn't score a goal [at the Euros], he was decisive in many actions that we had, and he took responsibility to take this penalty," he told a news conference.

"No-one is really angry with him. I talked to our players, we know the strength of this team, we've had many magnificent moments together -- today it really hurts, there's lots of sadness," he added.

"The whole group is united in the dressing room. No-one talks about 'you made this mistake' or 'you made that mistake', Kylian knows his responsibility," added Deschamps.

"Today we were against a strong Swiss team, they gave us some problems in the first half, and of course France is used to having compact opponents," Deschamps explained.

"We scored our second goal in the second half which changed everything and, if you want, 10 minutes before the end we could have managed our two-goal advantage better."