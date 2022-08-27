Erik ten Hag reviews performance against Southampton, claims lessons were learnt from Brentford loss

“I think they learned lessons from Brentford, quite clearly. We were compact from their long balls so that was good, we’re happy with this result.

"It has to be the standard for Manchester United. It has to be normal but also you celebrate every win because you have to fight for it. We learnt from our lesson in Brentford," said Ten Hag in the aftermath of their match against Southampton.

The Dutchman credited the change to their recent win against Liverpool, claiming that it had reinforced their belief in the fact that they had what it takes to overcome the challenge presented by one of the best football clubs in the world.

Ten Hag subsequently declared that there was a lot of ways in which the team still had to improve. He also hinted at the fact that United may be eyeing some more players as the transfer window winds down.

Although United travelled back to Manchester with three points in their hands, The Saints made them work rather hard for it as the Old Trafford-based outfit could only register a single goal.

United's clearest chance came in the first half. However, a skewed shot resulted in a goalmouth scramble, after which the Mancunians failed to find the back of the net. They will hope to build on their run of good form as they continue their Premier League campaign.