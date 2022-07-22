England's Leicester cricket ground set to be named after Little Master Sunil Gavaskar

India have produced several big cricketers over the years. Sunil Gavaskar is one of them, in a list comprising many stalwarts such as MK Pataudi, Kapil Dev, Mohinder Amarnath, Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammad Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and the likes.

Gavaskar's successful international career is remembered and lauded to date, where he was particularly impressive in the longest format of the game ending with 10,122 runs with 34 centuries. At one point, he had his century-tally in Tests was the most by any batter before Sachin Tendulkar surpassed him in 2005. Gavaskar was also part of Kapil-led India's historic 1983 World Cup-winning team and led India to a title win the World Championship of cricket as well.

While Gavaskar already has a stadium named after him in USA and a Sunil Gavaskar stand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Now, the legendary cricketer-turned-commentator is set to have another stadium named after him. England's Leicester cricket ground is all set to be named after the ICC Hall of Famer, who was the first to reach the 10,000-run club in Test cricket.

"I am delighted and honoured that a ground in Leicester is being named after me. Leicester is a city with possibly the strongest supporters of the game, especially Indian cricket, and therefore it is a huge honour indeed," he has told TOI.

After his cricketing career, Gavaskar remains a big name in world cricket and is known for his commentary stint worldwide. Recently, he opined on Virat Kohli's poor form and told India Today, "If I had about 20 minutes with him, I would be able to tell him the things he might have to do. It might help him, I am not saying it will help him but it could, particularly with regards to that off-stump line."