England retaining World Cup would be phenomenal but India still ahead in race for title: Stuart Broad

Retired England seamer Stuart Broad feels if England manage to retain the World Cup, it would be a phenomenal effort, but it's the host nation India who are ahead in the race for the title. As the cricket showdown has already begun with practice matches, Broad feels England has the right team to reclaim the glory amidst putting out challenges that could hamper their hopes during this tournament.

In the lead-up to this World Cup, India won the Asia Cup 2023 final, beating Sri Lanka by ten wickets in one of the most one-sided contests in recent history. Having claimed a 2-1 over Australia in the dress rehearsal series for this marquee event, India entered the tournament as the ranked number one side in the world.

With history also suggesting that host nations have benefited during the past three World Cups, chances of India following the same path are high, provided they play their cards well in this competition. Speaking on the same lines, Broad said though he backs England to do an Australia and West Indies (by winning back-to-back World Cups), discounting India in their conditions would be hard.

“If England manage to retain their World Cup title, it will be a phenomenal effort, but my overriding feeling is that if India play their perfect tournament, they are going to be very difficult to stop,” wrote Broad in his column for the Daily Mail on Sunday.

“Jos Buttler certainly has the team to challenge, one with the ability to post high totals, but I just think India, as hosts and the top-ranked ODI side, will be a hugely difficult proposition to get past.

“Recent history shows you that home teams tend to prosper in 50-over World Cups: it was in India in 2011, and India won; the final was in Australia in 2015, Australia won the trophy; England won in 2019. So, on that basis alone, India would have to be huge favourites,” the seamer wrote.

Challenges, not excuses

Pointing out one big challenge that awaits England during this World Cup, Broad noted the world champions might be exhausted owing to regular travelling, as unlike other teams, they are not playing at the same venue twice.

"Contrast to England. Without sounding like I am giving them excuses, they have got a pretty tough draw, to be honest. They do not play two games in the same location, instead travelling from city to city,” Broad wrote.

“Others have the luxury of being able to book somewhere for a week and play two games. They do not. But the fact every team plays everyone else in the round-robin stage means England would be absolutely distraught not to make the semis and final,” he added.

Meanwhile, England will open its CWC campaign against Bangladesh on October 10 in Dharamsala and play India on October 29 in Lucknow.

