Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn picks THESE FIVE bowlers to perform well in ODI World Cup

Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has picked up five fast bowlers across teams to perform well in the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup. The quadrennial event starting four days later on October 5 is being held in India and the pitches are expected to help spinners more.

Steyn, nonetheless, believes that Shaheen Afridi from Pakistan, Kagiso Rabada from South Africa, Mohammed Siraj from India, Mark Wood from England and Trent Boult from New Zealand will be able to leave a mark in the tournament. Steyn made the prediction in a video released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Instagram. Have a look at the video here:

Talking about the bowlers' abilities, Steyn said following:

Mohammed Siraj (India): Swigs the ball upfront, knocks off big batters. Key player for India.

Kagiso Rabada (South Africa): One of my favorite bowlers to watch. Big bounce, lots of pace. Familiar with Indian conditions.

Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan): Rohit Sharma, watch you pace.

Trent Boult (New Zealand): Swings the ball upfront for New Zealand. Big wicket-taker.

Mark Wood (England): This man has extreme pace. He's going to take a lot of wickets for England.

Steyn, during the video, also predicted that Trent Boult from New Zealand is going to be one of the highest wicket takers in the upcoming ODI World Cup.

There are a few more bowlers apart from Steyn's list who can cause trouble for batsmen with pace and skill, namely Mitchell Starc from Australia, Jasprit Bumrah from India and Haris Rauf from Pakistan.

Talking about the performance of Steyn's picks, Siraj recently annihilated Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final by taking 6/21 including four wickets in an over. Mitchell Starc, who did not feature in Steyn's top five, took a hat-trick in a warm-up game against Netherlands on September 30.

