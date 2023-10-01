'I’m used to it,' says Yuzvendra Chahal about India's ODI World Cup squad snub

India leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was one of the strong contenders to be included in the ODI World Cup squad but unfortunately missed out when the initial 15-man team was announced. An injury to Axar Patel in the Asia Cup 2023 opened up another chance for him but the slot went to veteran off spinner Ravi Ashwin.

The leg-spinner did feel a bit bad but believes in moving on in life. Chahal made the comments while speaking to Wisden India on his snub from India's ODI World Cup squad.

“I understand that only fifteen players can be a part, because it’s a World Cup, where you can’t take 17 or 18,” Chahal said. “I do feel a little bad, but my motto in life is to move on. I’m used to it now… it’s been three World Cups (laughs). ”

Talking about the competitiveness among his peers for a spot in the team, Chahal said that he doesn't think too much about it and that he's confident of playing if he performs well.

“I don’t think too much in that sense, because I know if I perform well, I’ll play,” Chahal said. “Someone or the other will eventually replace you in the future. That time will come someday.

“I take up the challenge in this way: definitely, they are doing well and I appreciate that. The main goal is that India should win, because this is not an individual game. If I am part of the team or not, they are like my brothers. Obviously, I support India. I like the challenge: it tells me I need to work hard so that I come back,” added the leggie.

Chahal made his ODI debut for India in 2016 and has played 72 games so far, taking 121 wickets including a couple of five-wicket hauls.

