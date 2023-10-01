WATCH: Mitchell Starc's hat-trick in Australia ODI World Cup warm-up game against Netherlands

Australia bowler Mitchell Starc took a hat-trick in the ODI World Cup warm-up game against Netherlands on September 30, showing that he's fully fit ahead of the quadrennial event. The game in Thiruvananthapuram was marred by rain but Starc's show will inject a lot of confidence in the Australian side who are dealing with a couple of injuries.

Starc bowled the first over of in the Dutch chase, taking two wickets on the last two balls of the over before coming back and taking the third wicket on the first ball of his next over. The left-arm pace bowler dismissed Dutchmen Max O'Dowd, Wesley Barresi, and Bas de Leede off consecutive balls across two overs to register the hat-trick. Have a look at the wickets here:

Earlier, the rain delayed the start of the match and by the time it started, the game was reduced to 23-over per side. Electing to bat after winning the toss, Australia too didn't have a great start as Josh Inglis got out for a duck in the second over. Australia kept losing wickets at regular interval but the run-rate was always up. For the Kangaroos, Steve Smith top scored with 42-ball 55 while all-rounder Cameron Green and wicketkeeper Alex Carey scored 34 and 28, respectively.

Starc also played a handy innings of 24 off 22 before wreaking havoc with the ball. Australia eventually managed 166/7 in their 23 overs.

Chasing the modest target, Netherlands could never recover from Starc's hat-trick as they kept losing wickets and were four down for 15 inside four overs. Colin Ackermann was 31 not out while skipper Scott Edwards scored 14 as no other batsman could cross double figures.

By the time the game was called off, Netherland were in precarious position with six down for 84. For Australia, Mitchell Marsh, Seat Abbott and Manus Labuschagne also took one wicket each apart from Starc's 3/18 in three overs.