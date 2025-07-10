IND vs ENG: Root 99 not out keeps hosts ahead as England ditch Bazball at Lord's

Joe Root stayed unbeaten on 99 as England ditched Bazball approach to finish at 251/4 at the end of day 1 (Jul 10) of the third Test at Lord's against India. The hosts, batting first for a change after winning the third straight toss in the series, were slightly ahead as India bowlers found it hard to penetrate despite couple of openings across the day. Returning pacer Jasprit Bumrah bowled brilliantly in his 18 overs, giving away just 35 runs at an economy of 1.94 but managed just one wicket.

Nitish Reddy's double-wicket over

England openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawly successfully survived the first hour of the Test and added 44 runs before India skipper Shubman Gill handed the ball to all-rounder Nitish Reddy. The all-rounder, who had bowled only six overs in last Test for 0/29, made immediate impact and removed both opening batters in his very first over. England didn't lose any more wicket in the session and went to lunch at 83/2.

In the second session, Ollie Pope - who had survived many close calls in his innings - added 70 runs with Root without losing a wicket as England went to tea at 153/2 in 49 overs - a stark difference to their Bazball attack approach. Ravindra Jadeja removed Pope (44) on the first ball after tea and Bumrah bowled Harry Brook (11) shortly after to give India an opening. England skipper Ben Stokes, however, steadied the ship and added unbeaten 79 runs with Root for the fifth wicket to finish the day without further damage.

Rishabh Pant injury scare