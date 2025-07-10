It was all about Jasprit Bumrah and the impact he were to have along with Edgbaston heroes Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj in Lord's Test vs England but all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy who stunned England. The all-rounder, who has had lackluster second Test, took two wickets in his first over, sending back both England openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley after a good first hour of the hosts. The pitch didn't have any demons and with the sun shining bright, Indian pace trio could not make an early breakthrough. Reddy, who bowled only six overs at Edgbaston for 0/29, brought India back in the game after they were asked to bowl first by Ben Stokes.

Nitish Reddy Double-Wicket Over at Lord's - WATCH

The first one to go was Duckett (23 off40) who fiddled with a ball going down leg and Rishabh Pant doing well to hold onto a catch. Reddy would have had two wickets on the trot had Subhman Gill held onto a tough catch in slips edged by Ollie Pope on the first ball. Nonetheless, Reddy bowled a peach last delivery of the over which Zak Crawley (18) got all squared on and edged it to Pant again. Suddenly England became from 43/0 to 44/2 in space of six balls.