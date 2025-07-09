/IND vs ENG: Pant says balls going soft 'irritating players' and Stokes agrees

India Test vice-captain Rishabh Pant says that the Dukes ball going soft and out of shape is 'irritating players.' Pant himself got irritated in the first Test at Headingley and threw the ball on the ground not amused for which he was reprimanded as well. The sentiment, however, isn't only from India but host England as well. English skipper Ben Stokes also acknowledged balls going soft on the eve of third Test which is set to be played at Lord's with five-match series locked at 1-1.

Also See - What records can Gill break in ongoing India vs England Test series? Check list

"I feel it is a big problem because the ball is getting out of shape," Pant said ahead of the third Test. "In this series, the ball is getting de-shaped (out of shape) too much. That is something I've never seen. It is definitely irritating for the players because every ball plays differently. When it becomes softer, sometimes it doesn't do too much, but as soon as you change the ball it starts to do something. As a batsman, you keep on adjusting to that, but at the same time, it is not good for cricket overall."

Stokes also echoed the same views and said: "Whenever we have touring teams visiting, there is an issue with the balls going soft and completely out of shape. I don't even think the rings that we use are Dukes rings. It isn't ideal. But you have to deal with it."

Archer, Bumrah set to return

After a 336-run loss in second Test at Edgbaston, England not only have asked for 'something more' at Lord's but included Jofra Archer in the playing XI as well. India, on the other hand, will have Jasprit Bumrah back for the match after being rested for the second Test to manage workload.