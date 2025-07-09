What records can Gill break in ongoing India vs England Test series? Check list

Gill has already scored 585 runs in four innings during two Tests played with three centuries including a double ton. He also scored 430 runs in the second Test - the most for an Indian batter and second highest overall. Have a look at the the record he can break in the ongoing series.
India Test skipper Shubman Gill is in form of his life in his maiden series as India captain in red-ball format. He has already scored 585 runs in four innings during two Tests played with three centuries including a double ton. He also scored 430 runs in the second Test - the most for an Indian batter and second highest overall.
Australia's Don Bradman holds the record for most runs in a Test series as captain when he scored 810 runs in five Tests 88 years ago during 1936-37 Ashes Test. Gill, with 585 runs already to his name, has six more innings left to score remaining 225 runs - will be he able to do it?
Aussie Bradman also holds the record for most Test runs in series - 974 runs in five Tests during 1930 Ashes. Gill need 390 runs more to break that record which means 65 runs per innings in the remaining six innings. Possible?
One more Bradman record which Gill can break. The Aussie had scored 1000 Test runs as a captain in 11 innings and Gill is 415 runs short with six innings in hand. For India, the same record lies with Sunil Gavaskar who scored 1000 Test runs as skipper in 14 innings - Gill has nine innings to beat his record.
Yashasvi Jaiswal has the record for most Test runs vs England in a series with 712 runs in 2024 home series. Gill need 128 runs more to beat that record. Gill also requires only 18 runs more to break Rahul Dravid's record of most Test runs for India in England - 602.
As skipper, Kohli's 655 runs in home series against England is also well within Gill's reach and he needs just 91 runs more to go past it.
West Indies batter Clyde Walcott scored five tons in 1955 home Test series against Australia and Gill is two short of that. As skipper, Bradman holds record with four hundreds in a Test series which came against India in 1947 and Gill needs one only ton to equal that record.