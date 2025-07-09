What records can Gill break in ongoing India vs England Test series? Check list

Yashasvi Jaiswal has the record for most Test runs vs England in a series with 712 runs in 2024 home series. Gill need 128 runs more to beat that record. Gill also requires only 18 runs more to break Rahul Dravid's record of most Test runs for India in England - 602.

As skipper, Kohli's 655 runs in home series against England is also well within Gill's reach and he needs just 91 runs more to go past it.