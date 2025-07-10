/5 wickets in 5 balls! Ireland's Campher second player to achieve milestone, THIS Zimbabwe player was first

Ireland all-rounder Curtis Campher has become the first male player and second overall to take five wickets in five balls during a domestic T20 match on Thursday (Jul 10). Curtis took 5/16 in 2.3 overs to register the historic feat while playing for Munster Reds against North-West Warriors in the Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy. Before Campher, Zimbabwe women all-rounder Kelis Ndhlovu had taken five wickets in five balls during a domestic U-19 match. In T20 internationals, Campher is also part of the four wickets in four balls list along with five other bowlers.

Ireland all-rounder Campher takes five wickets in five balls - A rundown

Campher took the wickets across two overs and not in a single over. Here's the rundown of his record five wickets:

11.5 to Jared Wilson: Campher knocks out off-stump off the ground

11.6 to Graham Hume: Campher traps him LBW

13.1 to Andy McBrine: Campher gets him caught at cow corner

13.2 to Robbie Millar: Campher takes him out with caught behind

13:3 to Josh Wilson: Campher clean bowls him from round the wicket