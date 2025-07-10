/5 wickets in 5 balls! Ireland's Campher second player to achieve milestone, THIS Zimbabwe player was first

Curtis took 5/16 in 2.3 overs to register the historic feat while playing for Munster Reds against North-West Warriors in the Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy. Before Campher, Zimbabwe women all-rounder Kelis Ndhlovu had taken five wickets in five balls.
Ireland all-rounder Curtis Campher has become the first male player and second overall to take five wickets in five balls during a domestic T20 match on Thursday (Jul 10). Curtis took 5/16 in 2.3 overs to register the historic feat while playing for Munster Reds against North-West Warriors in the Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy. Before Campher, Zimbabwe women all-rounder Kelis Ndhlovu had taken five wickets in five balls during a domestic U-19 match. In T20 internationals, Campher is also part of the four wickets in four balls list along with five other bowlers.
Campher took the wickets across two overs and not in a single over. Here's the rundown of his record five wickets:
11.5 to Jared Wilson: Campher knocks out off-stump off the ground
11.6 to Graham Hume: Campher traps him LBW
13.1 to Andy McBrine: Campher gets him caught at cow corner
13.2 to Robbie Millar: Campher takes him out with caught behind
13:3 to Josh Wilson: Campher clean bowls him from round the wicket
As for the match, Munster Reds had scored 188/7 in 20 overs after batting first with skipper Campher top scoring with 44 there as well. Apart from him Peter Moor scored 35 while McBrine took 3/24 for the Warriors. Chasing 189, Warriors had a horrible start and had already lost four wickets for less than 30 runs inside five overs. By the time Campher came to bowl, Warriors were 87/5 - needing 101 runs more in about eight overs. Campher, who was rightly adjudged Player of the Match, had other plans though as Munster won the match by 100 runs after bowling out Warriors for 88.