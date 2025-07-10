IND vs ENG: Worry for India? BCCI shares update on Pant's finger injury as Jurel keeps wicket at Lord's

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant suffered a blow on his left index finger during the 34th over of England's first innings on day 1 (Jul 10) of third Test at Lord's. He received on-field treatment before walking off the ground in pain. Dhruv Jurel was called to take his spot behind the stumps as a substitute. As per an update by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Pant is under the supervision of medical team and is receiving the treatment.

How did Pant get hurt?

It was a challenging day for Pant behind the stumps as the pace bowlers often went down the leg. The wicketkeeper-batter did very well to collect most balls until one delivery by Bumrah hit his index finger. His on-field treatment caused a delay but he winced his pain as soon as he put on the glove back before deciding to walk off.

Will Jurel bat in Pant's absence?

As per the ICC rules, a team can call upon a substitute wicketkeeper-batter in case of an injury but he/she won't be allowed to bat. The only scenario in which Jurel gets to bat in place of Pant if the latter unfortunately suffers a concussion or COVID before India bat.

What is Jurel's record in Test matches?

Jurel made his India debut in red-ball cricket in February 2024 against England in home Test series when Pant was recovering from car crash suffered in December 2022. Since then, he has played four Tests and scored 202 runs at an average of around 40 and one 90 - his highest and only fifty-plus score in Tests.