ENG vs IND: When and where to watch England vs India 1st T20I match - IST time and streaming details

After the one-off Test between England and India ended with the Ben Stokes-led hosts beating Jasprit Bumrah & Co. by seven wickets, the action now moves onto the white-ball series as Rohit Sharma's Team India face the Jos Buttler-led English line-up in the T20I series opener on Thursday (July 07).

With the T20 World Cup only a few months away, India and England will leave no stone unturned to finalise their playing XI and team combination. The forthcoming series is a good opportunity for both sides will tick few more boxes enroute the road towards the marquee edition Down Under.

For the unversed, India's regulars such as Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja have been rested and will join the team from the next T20I.

Here is everything you need to know about the match - date, IST, streaming details, etc.

When is the England vs India 1st T20I taking place?

England vs India 1st T20I is scheduled to take place on July 07, 2022 (Thursday).

Where is England vs India 1st T20I match taking place?

The England vs India 1st T20I will be held at the Rose Bowl, Southampton.

ALSO READ | ENG vs IND prediction: Who will win 1st T20I between England and India in Southampton

At what time England vs India 1st T20I match taking place?

The England vs India 1st T20I will kick off at 5 PM GMT (6 PM local time). The IST time is 10:30 pm.

How to watch England vs India 1st T20I match live on TV?

The England vs India 1st T20I will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network - Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

How to watch England vs India 1st T20I live streaming?

The England vs India 1st T20I will be available to watch online/streaming on Sony Liv.