ENG vs IND prediction: Who will win 1st T20I between England and India in Southampton

After the fifth and final rescheduled Test between England and India ended in a dramatic fashion for the visitors, in Edgbaston, Birmingham, the action shifts to the white-ball series, comprising three T20Is and ODIs each.

Rohit Sharma-led India will square off with Jos Buttler's England in the opening T20I of the three-match series, in Southampton, on Thursday (July 07). While India are also without some of its regulars such as Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, England will look upon this series as the commencement of a new era under Buttler after the conclusion of the glorious Eoin Morgan-era. England, however, remains a strong side and will aim to continue in a similar manner in their new phase.

For India, they are now well ahead of this year's T20 World Cup, to be held in Australia. However, the South Africa home series and a near loss to Ireland in the second and final T20I will raise some questions. Does the team comprise the T20 tactical wherewithal to counter big-hitting sides on flat surfaces, which is very likely to be the case in Australia? The England series can answer some questions in this regard. The regulars will also return from the second and penultimate tie as the Men in Blue can now start playing their regular XI more often than not.

Match prediction for England vs India, 1st T20I: The surface at the Rose Bowl, Southampton has not been very high-scoring in this year's T20 Blast, with the average first-innings total being 165. Moreover, five out of he seven games have been won by sides batting first. Expect a good contest but England will start ahead of India, who are without many key players for the series opener.