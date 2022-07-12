'Don't think I need....' - Roger Federer hints at calling it quits after skipping Wimbledon 2022

Roger Federer hasn't played any Grand Slam since his quarter-final loss at the hands of Hubert Hurkacz in Wimbledon 2021 edition. Since then, many reports suggested that retirement is on the cards for the Swiss maestro.

While that hasn't happened yet, Federer hasn't played any further. The 40-year-old remains a fan favourite but many believe that retirement is on cards for the Swiss player. Since the early 2000s, Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have given plenty to cheer for the fans and while the Big Three is set to fade away sooner than later, fans and experts are still not ready to hear the retirement news of any of the trio (Nadal is battling with injury concerns whereas Federer is hardly seen on the court, although Djokovic is sure to continue for a longer period). Nonetheless, Federer has dropped a bomb and hinted at retirement during a recent chat.

Speaking to the Dutch newspaper, Algemeen Dagblad, Federer said, "I am a winner lover, but if you're not competitive anymore, then it's better to stop. I don't think I need the tennis. I am happy with the little things, like when my son does something right and when my daughter comes home with a good grade.

"Tennis is part of, but not my entire identity. I want to be and remain successful, and put a lot of energy into business - probably give more than I should sometimes, but that can also be done outside of sports. I know a professional career can't last forever and that's okay," he added.

"It's nice to have a break from that now, and for them too, although they miss the travelling. We have friends all over the world and have developed routines for them as well. We haven't seen our friends in New York and Melbourne for a few years now. But I can honestly say that I am very happy at home. And that it is a great advantage that I can now make an appointment for a Tuesday morning in three weeks. And that I can actually do it without reality overtaking me."

“At times we miss travelling the world, and of course I also miss the sport, but also feel: life at home in a, let's say, normal way, is also good," Federer concluded.

Federer's non-participation since over a year has seen him drop out of the ATP rankings for the first time in 25 years. Hence, the end of run for the Swiss maestro from the court is certainly nearing. As of now, the veteran player has 20 Grand Slam titles, one less than Djokovic and two behind Rafael Nadal's tally (22).