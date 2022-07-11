WATCH: 'Don't drop it' - Prince William tells his son as Novak Djokovic gives him Wimbledon trophy

Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios played the Wimbledon final on Sunday (July 10) in London, England. Djokovic proved to be too good for the Australian as the Serbian romped past the 27-year-old in four sets -- 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) -- to win his 21st Grand Slam title.

After the match, Djokovic's interaction with Prince Williams and his family went viral. The Serbian met Prince Williams, his wife, and son George and handed over his Wimbledon trophy to the latter.

In Djokovic's meet-and-greet session with Prince William, the Serbian player was introduced to Prince's son. Djoko initially asked him about the match, “How did you like it?” To which, Prince George responded, "Great" and then was asked by the former world number one player to hold the trophy. As soon as Djoko handed his Wimbledon trophy to the 9-year-old, Prince William was quick to warn George, "Don't drop it", and chuckled.

Here's the video of their interaction:

ALSO READ | Novak Djokovic on his US Open participation: 'Not planning to get vaccinated but would love to go there'

With this victory, Djokovic has now equalled Pete Sampras' tally of seven Wimbledon titles. Thus, he is not just one shy from Roger Federer's eight.

In the post-match press conference, Djokovic stated, "Obviously over the moon with joy and happiness of experiencing this moment once again. I've said it many times, this tournament is extra special for me because it has been the first tournament that I've ever watched as a kid that got me to start playing tennis."

"I don't take any wins for granted, and particularly not [at] Wimbledon. On the contrary, actually, every time feels a bit different, special in its own way. Of course, having family and close people in my life here to share this victory with them, it was beautiful," he added.