Don't play in IPL If you feel pressure: Kapil Dev's blunt response on how to deal with pressure in cricket

Former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev came up with a blunt response when asked about how players should deal with the extensive pressure in modern-day cricket. The 1983 World Cup-winning captain said those who feel too much pressure when playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) should not play in the competition.

The legendary all-rounder is regarded as one of the greatest of all time. He inspired a generation of cricketers by leading India to a memorable maiden World Cup triumph in 1983 and has since been a role model for many. Kapil said he often comes across the word 'pressure' when hearing debates around cricket on TV and has just one piece of advice for the players.

"I hear a lot of times on TV that there's a lot of pressure on players to play in the IPL. Then I only say one thing, don't play," said Kapil.

The former India captain went on to make a big statement as he said he can't understand 'American terms' like pressure and depression. Kapil believes if a player has passion for the game, he or she should never feel the pressure of performing on the field.

"If a player has passion, there will be no pressure. I can't understand these American terms, like pressure, depression. I'm a farmer and we play because we enjoy the game, and there can't be any pressure while enjoying the game," said the World Cup-winning captain.

However, his comments are sure to leave many divided as several cricketers in the recent past have come out in the open to talk about their mental struggles and depression. Team India's star batter Virat Kohli too had admitted to struggling to deal with the pressure during his rough phase recently.

The Indian cricket team is currently in Australia to prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022. The Men in Blue are training in Perth before their warm-up games against New Zealand and Australia following which they will open their World Cup campaign agianst Pakistan later this month.