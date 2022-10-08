Why India chose to train in Perth ahead of T20 World Cup 2022? Strength and conditioning coach explains

The Indian cricket team has landed in Australia to begin their preparations ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022. India will be conducting their training camp in Perth before playing a couple of warm-up matches to get ready for the World Cup that gets underway on October 16.

The Indian team left for Australia on Friday and had their first training session in Perth on Saturday (October 08). It was a light session where the players were monitored by India's strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai. In a video shared by the BCCI, Desai spoke about India's preparations and explained why they chose to train in Perth.

Desai said the reason behind choosing to conduct the camp in Perth was pretty simple as the team management wanted the players to get used to the pitches having played a number of matches in home conditions recently. It will be useful for the Indian batters as pace and bounce are common on Australian tracks.

"The upcoming 8-10 days are going to be very crucial for us, leading into the World Cup. We can't thank the team management and the BCCI enough for getting us these 8 days because, we always feel we are thrust into the big tournaments, playing so much cricket as the Indian team. But these 8 days, we are going to gradually build ourselves both physically and on the skills front, to lead us nicely into the first game in the World Cup," Desai said in a video shared by BCCI.

"The goal in Perth specifically is to get some time on these pitches as well as to break the monotony of playing the bilateral series, back to back in India," he added when asked why India chose to train in Perth specifically.

#TeamIndia had a light training session yesterday at the WACA. Our strength and conditioning coach, Soham Desai gives us a lowdown on the preparations ahead of the @T20WorldCup

India are still missing one member in their final 15-man squad in Australia as the BCCI is yet to name a replacement for injured Jasprit Bumrah, who was ruled out of the tournament earlier this week. Mohammed Shami is reportedly a frontrunner to replace Bumrah and might travel to Australia next week.

India will play two warm-up matches ahead of the start of their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign. They will take on hosts Australia in their first warm-up game in Brisbane on October 17 before facing New Zealand in their second warm-up game at the same venue on October 19.