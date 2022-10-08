Mohammed Shami to replace Jasprit Bumrah in India's T20 WC squad, to travel to Australia next week - Report

Rohit Sharma-led Team India have already touched down in Australia ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 that gets underway later this month. India have travelled to the country with only 14 players as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement is yet to be officially confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Bumrah has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022 due to a back injury. The fast bowler's absence from the tournament is a huge blow to the team's chances and it will be a herculean task to find an ideal replacement for him. The BCCI had the option to quickly announce Bumrah's replacement to ensure the player travelled to Australia with the rest of the team, however, the selectors wanted to take their time.

As per a report in PTI, the selectors have now zeroed in on the experienced Mohammed Shami as an ideal replacement for Bumrah in the T20 World Cup squad. Shami will travel to Australia next week to link up with the rest of his teammates.

Also Read: West Indies batter John Campbell banned for four years for anti-doping rule violation

Shami had earlier been named in the reserves when India announced their squad for the T20 World Cup despite having not played a single T20I for India since the T20 World Cup last year. He was set to feature in the T20I series against Australia and South Africa at home after being recalled to the T20I squad.

However, Shami ended up missing both series due to COVID-19. He has resumed bowling in the nets but is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to undergo mandatory fitness tests before he can travel to Australia for the T20 World Cup.

"Mohammed Shami, if fit, was always going to be the first replacement as that's the closest Indian team can get in terms of sheer quality. He will be joining some time next week," a source was quoted as saying by PTI.

Also Read: 'Billion-dollar team' India have started respecting Pakistan after recent results, says PCB chief Ramiz Raja

Despite not being in the scheme of things for India in T20Is for a while now, Shami is believed to be the selectors' favourite when it comes to a like-to-like replacement for Bumrah as a strike bowler. He might not have done exceedingly well for India in T20Is but Shami has a great record in the IPL with 99 wickets to his name in 93 matches.

He was instrumental with the ball in helping Gujarat Titans script history by winning their maiden IPL title in their debut campaign last season. Shami picked up 20 wickets for the Titans in 16 matches and was one of their best bowlers.