Djokovic 'extremely sorry' after US Open disqualification, to lose ranking points and prize money

Novak Djokovic on Sunday saw him get defaulted from the US Open 2020 as he declared himself “extremely sorry” for the moment of madness which saw him get disqualified from the showpiece grand slam.

Djokovic took to social media platform Instagram, hours after his mind-boggling exit in New York as the Serbian ace said he had been left “really sad and empty” by the controversy.

The 33-year-old was kicked-out from the tournament after ‘unintentionally’ hitting a tennis ball into the throat of a line official during his fourth round of match with Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta.

"This whole situation has left me really sad and empty," Djokovic said in a statement on Instagram. "I checked on the lines person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok.

"I'm extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong."

Djokovic, who exited the Flushing Meadows without even addressing the reporters following his disqualification, said he would try and learn from the incident.

"As for the disqualification, I need to go back within and work on my disappointment and turn this all into a lesson for my growth and evolution as a player and human being," he said.

"I apologize to the @usopen tournament and everyone associated for my behavior. I'm very grateful to my team and family for being my rock support, and my fans for always being there with me.

"Thank you and I'm so sorry."

Djokovic becomes one of the handful of players to be defaulted from Grand Slam tournament ever since John McEnroe was thrown out of the 1990 Australian Open. Furthermore, the United States Tennis Association said the Serb would lose all ranking points and prize money from the tournament.