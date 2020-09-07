'Swap me for jokers incident': Nick Kyrgios takes dig at Djokovic over US Open disqualification

Australian tennis ace Nick Kyrgios trolled 17-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic by opening a Twitter poll on Monday asking how many years he would be banned if he had hit an official with a ball.

The Aussie posted this poll after the Serbian was disqualified from the US Open for hitting a woman line judge in the throat with a ball bashed away in disgust after losing his serve.

Swap me for jokers incident. 'Accidentally hitting the ball kid in the throat' how many years would I be banned for? — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) September 6, 2020

Recently, Kyrgios lashed out at the World No 1 over his Adria Tour exhibition series where Djokovic along with several players contracted coronavirus.

Kyrgios himself has been hit with the 16-week ban last year for a series of on-court outbursts, jumped onto social media to ask his followers what would happen if he had hit the line judge.

"Swap me for jokers incident," he said, using Djokovic's nickname.

"'Accidentally hitting the ball kid in the throat.' How many years would I be banned for?" asked the Australian.

There were five options in the poll, 10 or 20 years with the poll attracting more than 60,000 answers in its first hour, with the majority voting for 20 years.

Most of the netizens took Kyrgios' tweet as a light-hearted dig at, while some were not impressed.

It's hilarious when it's the mediocre players who always chime in. — Al Dente (@dystopianbloke) September 7, 2020