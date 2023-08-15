'Disgusting': Fans react after Imran Khan ousted from PCB's video on Pakistan cricket legends

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video on Pakistan cricket on the country's 76th Independence Day on Monday (August 14). The two-minute 21-second clip traced back to Pakistan's international cricket debut in 1952 and captured some of their biggest moments, such as the historic ODI World Cup triumph in 1992 till the 2022 T20 World Cup where Babar Azam-led Men in Green reached the final.

However, the video has not been well-received by the Pakistan cricket fans. The short clip is facing a severe backlash as it did not involve Imran Khan, the national captain and former prime minister who led Pakistan to their first-ever mega title during the 1992 ODI World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The caption of the video reads, "Making history isn't just about one day; it's about the legends we create and the tales we script. Pakistan Cricket Team – a legacy that echoes through time."

The viral clip comprised some big names from Pakistan cricket such as Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, Waqar Younis, Shahid Afridi, and Babar.

It displayed some of their glorious moments in 1992 win, the 2009 T20 World Cup victory and 2017 Champions Trophy win, where they trounced India in the summit clash. However, Imran -- a veteran of 88 Tests and 175 ODIs -- was nowhere to be found.

Here is the clip:

Making history isn't just about one day, it's about the legends we create and the tales we script 💫



🏆 Pakistan Cricket Team – a legacy that echoes through time 🌟#BeyondJustOneDay pic.twitter.com/grC0YVC5Xi — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 14, 2023 ×

Here are some reactions from fans:

Shameless @TheRealPCB who tried to minus Imran Khan from cricket pic.twitter.com/hOOnyWt93J — Shehr Bano Official (@OfficialShehr) August 14, 2023 ×

Zaka Ashraf remembered displaying a photograph of Bhutto but could not recall the picture of Imran Khan, the iconic figure in Pakistan cricket and the hero of 92WC. The shameless system and those who support it, along with people who remain silent, also face a lamentable fate. pic.twitter.com/GZYMtjjYXk — Ray (@freewordslinger) August 14, 2023 ×

@ICC Hall of Fame says, "One of the finest cricketers to emerge from Pakistan, Imran Khan!"

Shame on @TheRealPCB pic.twitter.com/VxzOpoXcVC — Mehvish Ali (@GMehvishali) August 14, 2023 ×

Absolutely disgusting, new low each day! That ONE man who made it all worth it, PAKISTAN team is NOT complete without him. You can remove his pictures but CANNOT change the history! pic.twitter.com/Pne5gJMOpw — SB_Blog (@Bukhari2204) August 14, 2023 ×

Bold of them to assume by not mentioning greatest captain this country ever had will damage his reputation, there's no Pakistan cricket without Imran Khan. https://t.co/8UYqTfGV5a pic.twitter.com/43RSIEwS7X — Haroon (@ThisHaroon) August 14, 2023 ×

Just watched the video - how can you even think of celebrating the achievements of Pakistan cricket without any reference to Imran Khan. You can erase his brilliant achievements from a video, but never from the memories of cricket lovers all over the world #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) August 15, 2023 ×

Hi @TheRealPCB, In case you don't remember, his name is Imran Khan, the legendary cricket captain who led Pakistan to victory in the 1992 World Cup. He was the driving force behind Pakistan becoming one of the best cricket teams. How could you forget him? pic.twitter.com/Nib6psnTz7 — Anwar Lodhi (@AnwarLodhi) August 15, 2023 ×

Imran has been a huge name in Pakistan cricket. He remains one of the finest cricketers of all time. He ended with 3,807 and 3,709 Test and ODI runs, respectively, along with claiming a total of 544 international wickets (362 of them came in the purest format) during his sparkling international career (spanning from 1971-1994). He turned to politics and served as Pakistan's Prime Minister (the country's 22nd overall) from August 2018 to April 2022.

Apart from Imran, the likes of Mohammad Yousuf -- who still holds the record for the most runs in a calendar year in Tests -- and former opener Saeed Anwar were also not part of the PCB video.

