'Disgusting': Fans react after Imran Khan ousted from PCB's video on Pakistan cricket legends

WION Web Team
New Delhi, IndiaUpdated: Aug 15, 2023, 07:47 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

Fans have lashed out after Imran Khan was nowhere to be seen in PCB's heartfelt video on Pakistan cricket on the country's 76th Independence Day on Monday (August 14). 

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video on Pakistan cricket on the country's 76th Independence Day on Monday (August 14). The two-minute 21-second clip traced back to Pakistan's international cricket debut in 1952 and captured some of their biggest moments, such as the historic ODI World Cup triumph in 1992 till the 2022 T20 World Cup where Babar Azam-led Men in Green reached the final.

However, the video has not been well-received by the Pakistan cricket fans. The short clip is facing a severe backlash as it did not involve Imran Khan, the national captain and former prime minister who led Pakistan to their first-ever mega title during the 1992 ODI World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The caption of the video reads, "Making history isn't just about one day; it's about the legends we create and the tales we script. Pakistan Cricket Team – a legacy that echoes through time."

The viral clip comprised some big names from Pakistan cricket such as Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, Waqar Younis, Shahid Afridi, and Babar.

It displayed some of their glorious moments in 1992 win, the 2009 T20 World Cup victory and 2017 Champions Trophy win, where they trounced India in the summit clash. However, Imran -- a veteran of 88 Tests and 175 ODIs -- was nowhere to be found. 

Here is the clip:

Here are some reactions from fans:

Imran has been a huge name in Pakistan cricket. He remains one of the finest cricketers of all time. He ended with 3,807 and 3,709 Test and ODI runs, respectively, along with claiming a total of 544 international wickets (362 of them came in the purest format) during his sparkling international career (spanning from 1971-1994). He turned to politics and served as Pakistan's Prime Minister (the country's 22nd overall) from August 2018 to April 2022. 

Apart from Imran, the likes of Mohammad Yousuf -- who still holds the record for the most runs in a calendar year in Tests -- and former opener Saeed Anwar were also not part of the PCB video. 

