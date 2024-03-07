IPL 2024: Veteran RCB batter Dinesh Karthik to retire after upcoming season, calls time after 17 seasons

Dinesh Karthik Retirement: Veteran India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik will call time on his illustrious Indian Premier League (IPL) career after the upcoming season. According to a report on Thursday (Mar 7), Karthik will end his 17-year association as a player with the IPL as he is in the twilight of his career. Serving for the likes of Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in the last 16 years, the player will end his IPL stint at RCB as they search for their maiden title.

Karthik to call time on IPL stint

Karthik, who will turn 39 in June has been doing commentary stints during India’s international matches having been down the pecking order. However, he had forged a role of a pitch-hitter and a finisher in the IPL where he was one of the best in the business. However, according to a report published by Espncricinfo, Karthik’s upcoming season with RCB will be his last as a player, while he is expected to take a commentary role in the future.

Karthik’s retirement will also serve as a landmark moment in IPL with him being one of the seven players to have played in all seasons of the premier tournament. MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Wriddhiman Saha and Manish Pandey, are the only other players to have played in every season of the IPL. With MS Dhoni also likely to retire after the upcoming season, the tally could be down to five players.

In his 16 seasons in the IPL so far he played for Daredevils (2008-14), Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings - 2011), Mumbai Indians (2012-13), Gujarat Lions (2016-17), Knight Riders (2018-21) and Royal Challengers (2015, 2022-present). During this period Karthik scored 4516 runs in 240 matches with an average of 26 while scoring 20 half centuries. With 133 dismissals as a wicketkeeper, he is only second to MS Dhoni on the list while also scalping 36 stumpings.