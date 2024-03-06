WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants openers Wolvaardt & Mooney break multiple records with 140-run partnership vs RCB

Gujarat Giants (GG) Women openers Beth Mooney and Laura Wolvaardt recorded the second highest partnership of the Women's Premier League (WPL) history on Wednesday (Mar 6). The duo added 140 runs for the first wicket in WPL 2024 match against Royal Challengers (RCB) Women in New Delhi. The partnership is second only to Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning's 162 for Delhi Capitals in 2023 season. This is also the highest partnership for any wicket this season - taking over Verma and Lanning's 119 vs UP Warriorz (UPW) earlier in the tournament.

Coming in to bat after winning the toss, GG openers took RCB to cleaners early on by adding 59 runs in the powerplay. The partnership was broken on the last ball of the 13th over when Wolvaardt got run out on 76 off 45 balls. Mooney, on the other hand, remained not out throughout the innings, scoring 85 off 51 balls as Gujarat posted highest total of the season - 199/5.

At one point, GG were looking set to score first 200+ total of the season but four wickets for six runs in the last two overs kept them one short of the milestone. The earlier highest score of the season - 198/3 - was set by RCB vs UPW on March 4. GG's total is also the fifth highest overall in the WPL history with previous four 200+ totals coming in the last season.

Wolvaardt and Mooney also entered the top three on the list of highest individual scorers this season. Mooney now tops the list with RCB's Smriti Mandhana (80) second on the list and Wolvaardt third.